"He will play for Bangladesh for a long time" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Najmul Hossain Shanto's knock in Asia Cup 2023 win vs Afghanistan

Sanjay Bangar has lauded Najmul Hossain Shanto for scoring a meticulous century against Afghanistan and predicted a bright future for him in Bangladesh colors.

Shanto scored 104 runs off 105 deliveries as the Tigers set a 335-run target for Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. in an Asia Cup 2023 Group B clash in Lahore on Sunday, September 4. The Bangladesh bowlers then bowled out Afghanistan for 245 to complete an emphatic 89-run win and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Super Four stage.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Bangar heaped praise on Najmul Hossain Shanto, saying:

"He will play for Bangladesh for a long time if he maintains his fitness because he played with an extremely clear pattern. His thought process was exceptional and he had the desire to play shots. We always say that you need to be aggressive and look to hit the ball as then only your feet move properly."

The former Indian all-rounder was particularly appreciative of the way the left-handed batter paced his innings. He explained:

"We saw that in his innings right from the start and the pace he maintained throughout the innings, because Mehidy Hasan batted a little slowly, but when Shanto was batting with him, it never seemed that they were falling behind in the game or allowing the bowlers to get on top. I feel this quality will prove handy for him for a long time."

Shanto added 194 runs for the third wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz before the latter retired hurt due to cramps. He was eventually run out after a mix-up with Mushfiqur Rahim while attempting to take a non-existent single.

"He didn't score too many runs behind the wickets" - Piyush Chawla on Najmul Hossain Shanto's knock

Najmul Hossain Shanto hit nine fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Piyush Chawla lauded Najmul Hossain Shanto for exhibiting great control during his knock. He elaborated:

"If you see his wagon wheel as well, he played in front of the wickets. He didn't score too many runs behind the wickets. It shows he was in great control."

The leg-spinner added:

"He was allowing the ball to come close to him and never ran towards the ball. As a batter, when you allow the ball to come to you, it shows how good a mental space you are in. So overall his batting was extremely good."

Shanto has aggregated 832 runs at a below-par average of 29.71 in 28 ODI innings. However, he is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup and will hope to continue in the same vein going forward to improve his overall record.

