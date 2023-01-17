“He will prove to be the best captain” – Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam as Pakistan skipper

Former cricketer Wasim Akram has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for the leadership role ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The veteran feels the 28-year-old could still lead Pakistan across formats for the next two to three years.

The statement came even as Pakistan recently lost the ODI series against New Zealand 1-2 and the Test series 0-3 to England at home.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Akram said:

“Babar Azam's captaincy is under criticism these days; in this difficult time, a strong hand of support came on his shoulder. If you have Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, or Mike Brearley sitting next to you, you will understand Babar Azam has a 2-3 years' chance. He will prove to be the best captain.”

Babar has won 13 out of 21 ODIs and 40 out of 66 T20Is as the skipper. He guided the Men in Green to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals and the T20WC 2022 final.

In Tests, Pakistan have won eight out of 18 Tests under his captaincy. The hosts, though, lost the Test series against Australia and England at home.

“Everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes” – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram also explained that foreign coaches are afraid of taking up a job in Pakistan cricket because there is no job security. He feels that Pakistan should hire a former cricketer in such a scenario.

“Foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan player.”

The statement came as former South Africa international Mickey Arthur refused to take up the head coach's job. As per Cricbuzz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered him the role till the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was not even willing to take up the role of a consultant.

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ BREAKING NEWS - Mickey Arthur has rejected an offer by PCB to become HeadCoach of Pakistan Cricket Team for the second time and will continue his commitment with Derbyshire. (TheCricketer) BREAKING NEWS - Mickey Arthur has rejected an offer by PCB to become HeadCoach of Pakistan Cricket Team for the second time and will continue his commitment with Derbyshire. (TheCricketer)

As per dawn.com, former England team coach Andy Flower and former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody also refused to take up the head coach's role.

Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Mohammad Yusuf (batting coach), and Shaun Tait (bowling coach) are currently coaching Pakistan. The trio are unlikely to continue their roles as Pakistan resume international cricket in April against New Zealand.

The development comes as Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as the PCB chief in December. The selection committee was immediately fired by the new regime.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes