"He will score a minimum of 33" - Kris Srikkanth's massive claim on star Indian batter ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth backed skipper Suryakumar Yadav to return to form in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 21. The 35-year-old has been in woeful batting form since becoming India's permanent T20I captain in the middle of last year.Surya has scored only two half-centuries in 21 T20Is in that period with an average of under 20. Yet, the Men in Blue have been dominant, winning 19 out of those 21 matches.Talking about the Indian captain's worrying form on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth made a bold prediction, saying (6:07):&quot;Suryakumar Yadav is going to score big tomorrow. Tomorrow is a Sunday, which is the definition of his name. So playing on a 'Sun' day, Surya will definitely score tomorrow. He will score a minimum of 33, I will even give you the exact number. My only advice to him would be to avoid playing the flick down the leg side straightaway. Instead, play the first 10 balls in the V.&quot;Surya has struggled in the ongoing Asia Cup despite the Men in Blue winning all six matches, averaging under 24 at a strike rate of 107.57 in five innings.Suryakumar Yadav has historically struggled with the bat in India-Pakistan T20IsSuryakumar Yadav boasts an excellent T20I record with the bat despite his recent struggles. The champion batter has scored 2,669 runs in 89 games at an average of 37.59 and a strike rate of 164.65, including an incredible four centuries.Yet, Surya has never lived up to his billing in T20Is against Pakistan. The right-hander has scored only 111 runs in seven matches at a dismal average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 118.08.The skipper hadn't crossed even 20 in his five T20Is against the Men in Green. However, he finally produced a knock of substance in the first India-Pakistan match of the ongoing Asia Cup, scoring 47* off 37 deliveries.Yet, the form reversal was short-lived as Surya fell for a three-ball duck in the second meeting between the sides in the Super Fours.