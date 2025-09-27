  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "He will score a minimum of 33" - Kris Srikkanth's massive claim on star Indian batter ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

"He will score a minimum of 33" - Kris Srikkanth's massive claim on star Indian batter ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 27, 2025 22:42 IST
Delhi v Services - Vijay Hazare Trophy - Source: Getty
Kris Srikkanth made a bold prediction for one of India's star batters [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth backed skipper Suryakumar Yadav to return to form in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 21. The 35-year-old has been in woeful batting form since becoming India's permanent T20I captain in the middle of last year.

Ad

Surya has scored only two half-centuries in 21 T20Is in that period with an average of under 20. Yet, the Men in Blue have been dominant, winning 19 out of those 21 matches.

Talking about the Indian captain's worrying form on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth made a bold prediction, saying (6:07):

"Suryakumar Yadav is going to score big tomorrow. Tomorrow is a Sunday, which is the definition of his name. So playing on a 'Sun' day, Surya will definitely score tomorrow. He will score a minimum of 33, I will even give you the exact number. My only advice to him would be to avoid playing the flick down the leg side straightaway. Instead, play the first 10 balls in the V."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Surya has struggled in the ongoing Asia Cup despite the Men in Blue winning all six matches, averaging under 24 at a strike rate of 107.57 in five innings.

Suryakumar Yadav has historically struggled with the bat in India-Pakistan T20Is

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav boasts an excellent T20I record with the bat despite his recent struggles. The champion batter has scored 2,669 runs in 89 games at an average of 37.59 and a strike rate of 164.65, including an incredible four centuries.

Yet, Surya has never lived up to his billing in T20Is against Pakistan. The right-hander has scored only 111 runs in seven matches at a dismal average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 118.08.

The skipper hadn't crossed even 20 in his five T20Is against the Men in Green. However, he finally produced a knock of substance in the first India-Pakistan match of the ongoing Asia Cup, scoring 47* off 37 deliveries.

Yet, the form reversal was short-lived as Surya fell for a three-ball duck in the second meeting between the sides in the Super Fours.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications