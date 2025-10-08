Heartwarming video of Rohit Sharma hugging a fan goes viral ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series [Watch]

A heartwarming video of Rohit Sharma hugging a fan has gone viral ahead of India's upcoming ODI series against Australia. The veteran batter will return to action in international cricket Down Under.While Rohit Sharma was getting into his car to leave, a fan fell to his feet. The 38-year-old stepped back gently, placed his hand on the fan's shoulder and asked him not to touch his feet. He then hugged the fan, who was overjoyed and all smiles.The fan could be seen wearing a Team India ODI T-shirt while Rohit had a casual look. He was dressed in a plain black T-shirt with jeans and a cap. The fan also had a brief chat with Rohit before the star Indian cricketer got into his car. Before getting in, he also shook hands with another fan who was present at the spot.Watch the video of the same below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRohit Sharma has been picked for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. However, he lost his captaincy as Shubman Gill was named as India's skipper for the series. Notably, Rohit led the Men in Blue to victory earlier this year at the 2025 Champions Trophy. He took them to the 2023 World Cup final and also captained them to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.Rohit Sharma's stunning transformation ahead of Australia ODIsThere were a lot of talks about Rohit Sharma's fitness and his future in international cricket. Having last played in IPL 2025, the 38-year-old was away from any form of competitive cricket.However, the former Indian captain took it upon himself to get in shape ahead of the Australia ODIs. He underwent a stellar transformation, working hard on his fitness with rigorous training. Rohit shed around 20 kilograms in a short period of time.He recently posted pictures on his Instagram handle that showcased his stunning transformation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was a clear indication that Rohit is motivated to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. The right-hander has played 273 games in the format so far. He has scored 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. Rohit would be keen to perform well in Australia.