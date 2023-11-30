Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been called up to the Indian ODI squad for the three matches to be played against South Africa next month. Chahal was excluded from the ODI World Cup squad and that had raised quite a few eyebrows.

However, the leg-spinner went back to domestic cricket, worked hard and has now been rewarded with a call-up back to the ODI format. Chahal took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of himself in action for India.

Here's what he wrote:

"Here we go AGAIN! 🇮🇳💙"

Yuzvendra Chahal is fresh off a terrific performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chahal seemed understandably hurt after being left out of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. He also posted a cryptic tweet with a smiling emoji when he was ignored from the T20Is against Australia.

However, the veteran spinner dished out a fantastic performance for Haryana against Uttarakhand in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up figures of 6/26. It will be interesting to see how the Men in Blue rotate their spinners with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and even Washington Sundar in the ODI squad.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.