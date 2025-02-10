Highlights of Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 70 in Mumbai vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal [Watch]

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav regained his form with a half-century on Day 3 during Mumbai's second innings in their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana on Monday, February 10. The match is being held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 34-year-old was dismissed for just nine runs off five balls in the first innings. However, he looked much more comfortable in the second, starting with a boundary off the first ball.

Suryakumar showcased his skills with a few reverse sweeps and a superb straight drive, reaching his fifty off 67 balls. He was eventually caught at mid-on for 70 off 86 balls, attempting to hit a bouncer out of the park. During his innings, he hit eight boundaries and two sixes.

Here’s are the highlights from his 70-run knock:

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre (31) and Siddhesh Lad (43) failed to capitalize on their starts. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a solid half-century. At stumps on Day 3, Mumbai were 278/4 after 67 overs, holding a 292-run lead, with Rahane (88) and Shivam Dube (30) at the crease.

Shardul Thakur's six-wicket haul helps Mumbai take a 14-run lead in the first innings

Mumbai won the toss and chose to bat first, but they didn’t get off to an ideal start, losing half their side for just 65 runs. Shortly after, they lost Ajinkya Rahane (31) and Shardul Thakur (15), finding themselves at 113/7.

However, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian took charge, forming a brilliant 165-run partnership off 294 balls for the eighth wicket. Mulani scored 91, while Kotian was dismissed for 97, as Mumbai posted 315 in their first innings.

In reply, Haryana got off to a solid start with Lakshhya Dalal (34) and Yash Vardhan Dalal (36) contributing well, while captain Ankit Kumar played a brilliant knock, scoring 136 off 206 balls.

At one point, Haryana looked poised to take the first-innings lead, reaching 257/4. However, they lost their last six wickets for just 44 runs and were bowled out for 301. Shardul Thakur was the standout performer for Mumbai, finishing with figures of six for 58.

