“His blood boils the moment he sees Pakistan” - Team India star’s childhood coach reacts to his Asia Cup 2025 heroics

Team India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Dev has made a bold claim about the decorated cricketer following his Asia Cup 2025 heroics. Dev said Kuldeep has anger and extra motivation whenever he plays against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old picked up 17 wickets in nine innings of the multi-nation event in the UAE, averaging an outstanding 9.29 to win the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award. Kuldeep went on to pick up eight wickets in three matches against Pakistan in the competition.

Speaking to India Today, Dev said:

"Pakistan ko dekhte hi uska khoon khaulta hai. Pakistan ne bachche aur nausikhiyon ki team bheji thi iss baar (His blood boils the moment he sees Pakistan. Pakistan sent a team of kids and inexperienced players this time). I told Kuldeep, ‘Your coach is a soldier. Discipline is in my blood. Play with discipline. You must not lose to Pakistan.’ Kuldeep always remembers this. After the England tour, he was sitting there hungry. I was the one who had kept his anger in control."

It was the left-arm leg-spinner who triggered Pakistan's collapse from a dominant position in the final. The Kanpur-born cricketer picked up three wickets in his final over to reduce the Men in Green to 134/8 from 133/5. Pakistan had lost their nine wickets only for 33 runs.

Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 helped nervy Team India cross the line

Tilak Varma during his innings of 69 off 53 balls. (Credits: Getty)

Despite being bowled out for 146 and contrary to expectations, the target was not a cake walk for the Men in Blue. India crashed to 20/3 within the powerplay as Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav perished for single-figure scores.

However, Tilak Varma showed nerves of steel, kept the innings together, and eventually finished unbeaten on 69. Rinku Singh, who was playing his first game, hit the winning boundary to seal india's ninth Asia Cup crown.

