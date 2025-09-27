“His father made some strong statements” - Former India cricketer reasons Abhimanyu Easwaran’s snub from IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former Indian batter Kris Srikkanth questioned whether Abhimanyu Easwaran's father's statements about his son's constant exclusion from the playing XI led to his omission from the squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. Despite earning his maiden call-up to the national side way back in 2022, Easwaran is yet to play a single Test for India.The Bengal batter was part of the Indian squad for the back-to-back five-Test series in Australia and England. However, he did not get an opportunity in the playing XI, resulting in his father making strong statements after the recent England tour.Talking about Easwaran's exclusion from the 15-member roster for the home series against the West Indies, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (17:55):&quot;I feel bad for Abhimanyu Easwaran. I think his father made some strong statements (after England) and maybe that's why they've dropped him now. But Ajit Agarkar's reasoning on not needing a reserve opener at home was fair.&quot;The former captain, however, agreed with the selectors' decision to drop Karun Nair from the squad, saying:&quot;Karun Nair has spoke his mind out after the squad announcement about scoring a half century in the final Test in England. But the truth is Karun Nair did not do well in England. In all fairness, nothing wrong in dropping him.&quot;Nair returned to the Indian Test side after an eight-year absence for the five-match series in England. However, the right-hander did not make it count, finishing with an underwhelming average of 25.62 in four matches, including only a lone half-century.&quot;I am very surprised that Nitish Kumar Reddy is still in the team&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth expressed his surprise at all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's selection for the upcoming West Indies series. The 22-year-old scored a brilliant century in his debut red-ball series in Australia at the end of last year.However, he struggled with the bat in the recent England tour, averaging a dismal 11.25 in two games. Nitish fared better with the ball, picking up three wickets in the Lord's Test across the two innings.&quot;I am very surprised that Nitish Kumar Reddy is still in the team. Not sure if he's going to play as the allrounder. Because he got that hundred in Australia, he is probably sticking on. Apart from these, there are no surprises. Though I am not sure how Devdutt Padikkal got back into the squad. Not sure who he has come in for, maybe Karun Nair,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).India will play the West Indies in a two-Test series at home, starting in Ahmedabad on October 2.