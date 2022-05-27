"His name would be etched in the history books" - Virender Sehwag wants Rishabh Pant to play 100 Tests

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Rishabh Pant will go down as one of the greats if he manages to play 100 Test matches. Only 12 Indian cricketers have played more than 100 Tests for the country so far.

The 24-year-old has made an explosive start to his red-ball career. Pant has amassed 1920 runs in 30 Tests so far, with his highest score being 159*. He has also improved as a wicket-keeper and has effected 11 stumpings so far in his Test career.

Sehwag reckons that if Rishabh Pant can last the distance, he will be remembered by the generations to come. Speaking on the Sports18 show, 'Home of Heroes', Sehwag said:

"If he goes on to play 100-plus Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names."

He added:

"Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books."

The Delhi-born cricketer scored centuries in his first tour to England and Australia. He also made significant contributions in the last tour Down Under as India defended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy successfully.

"I never did" - Virender Sehwag on plans to hit the first ball for a boundary

Sehwag arguably revolutionised Test cricket, bringing in an attacking brand of cricket right from the word go. His exploits in this format are next to none.

The Nawab of Najafgarh, as he is popularly known, made a habit of hitting boundaries off the first ball throughout his career.

Sharing views on his penchant for hitting fours off the first delivery, Virender Sehwag said:

“Many, including Tendulkar, told me that I planned to hit the first ball to the fence. But I never did. I would be prepared to hit the first ball thinking it would more often be a loosener or a warm-up delivery."

Virender Sehwag has amassed 8586 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and a strike rate of over 80. His illustrious Test career was decorated with 23 centuries and 32 fifties.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee