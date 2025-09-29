  • home icon
"His scores are like a pin code" - Kris Srikkanth's scathing take on Team India star after India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 29, 2025 16:20 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India dominated the Asia Cup despite the worrying form of a few of their batters [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth expressed concern over skipper Suryakumar Yadav's dismal form with the bat after the side's Asia Cup 2025 triumph. Despite India going unbeaten through the tournament, winning all seven matches, Surya fell early in most of the games.

The 35-year-old finished with only 72 runs in the competition at a paltry average of 18 and a strike rate of under 102. Surya's form has been on a downward slide in T20Is since the start of the 2024 season.

The right-hander has averaged only 21.16 in 30 T20Is during this period with four half-centuries.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav's woeful run after the India-Pakistan final, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (18:20):

"Suryakumar Yadav let me down. His scores are like a pin code these days. Both batting lineups had several pin codes with Pakistan being much worse of course. But yes, Surya's form is very concerning, along with Shubman Gill."
Srikkanth also questioned Shubman Gill's ability to dominate in the shortest format, saying:

"Shubman Gill doesn't look very deadly in the T20 format. He is fantastic in Tests and ODIs. Though they made him the vice-captain, with the World Cup coming up, we have to see what they do with him. He wasn't even in my team during the initial selection. But they made him the vice-captain as well."
Gill struggled in the 2025 Asia Cup, finishing with only 127 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 151.19 in seven games.

"This team is not the right one for the T20 World Cup" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes the 15-member squad selected for the recently concluded Asia Cup will struggle in the T20 World Cup at home next year. The Men in Blue went with only one specialist pacer in the 11 for most of their consequential games in the tournament.

Yet, they have been in brilliant T20I form, winning 35 out of their last 38 outings.

"This team is not the right one for the T20 World Cup. It was enough for the below average sides in this tournament. But if we play with this team in the T20 World Cup, it'll be curtains for us," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

India are the defending T20 World champions, having triumphed in the World Cup in the West Indies and the USA last year.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
