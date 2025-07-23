"His technical weakness has been exposed" - Former cricketer's massive claim on veteran Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes that veteran Indian batter Karun Nair's technical weaknesses have been exposed in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series against England. The 33-year-old's comeback to Test cricket after an eight-year gap was highly awaited due to his prolific run in domestic cricket.

However, his performances on the England tour have been less than satisfactory. The right-handed batter has consistently failed to convert his starts into big scores, amassing 131 runs across six innings at an average of 21.83.

Karun's back-to-back failures have stirred a selection debate ahead of the visiting team's must-win fourth Test, with several experts backing the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan.

Speaking about Karun's performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, here's what Sidhu said in a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'Navjot Singh Sidhu' (from 5:34):

"Karun Nair has played three Test matches. He is a very promising cricketer, but his technical weakness has been exposed. The big question is whether you will go to win or to build a team. When you think of winning, I think what is the fault of Sai Sudharsan?"

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Co. are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27. India are winless at the venue in Test cricket.

"One of the most promising players" - Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to see Sai Sudharsan back in India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Speaking in the same video, Navjot Singh Sidhu opined that Sai Sudharsan deserved to be part of India's playing XI for the crucial fourth Test. The southpaw made his Test debut in the opening encounter of the series.

He was left out of the side after registering scores of 0 and 20 in the clash. Sidhu pointed out that the youngster looked in fine touch before the England tour.

Playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT), Sudharsan was the leading run-getter of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), chalking up 759 runs across 15 innings at an average of 54.21.

Hailing the top-order batter as one of the most promising players in the country, Sidhu remarked:

"You have one of the most promising players of India who won the Orange Cap. Yes, there is no connection whatsoever between IPL and Test cricket, but he was in form. Technically, one of the soundest low-gravity batsmen, whose hand-eye co-ordination and head is always completely above the toe, and a left-hander. Why shouldn't he come to the team?"

It remains to be seen whether the team management will give Sudharsan another look-in or if they will persist with Karun, the more experienced player, in the all-important encounter.

