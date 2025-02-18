History created as USA and Oman do not use a single fast bowler in an entire ODI match

The USA and Oman played a historic ODI match on Tuesday, February 18. The two teams did not bowl a single over of pace in the contest, played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, making it the first-ever ODI to feature just spin-bowling from both sides.

Oman hosted the USA for an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match. The home team's captain Jatinder Singh won the toss and decided to field first. The pitch seemed favorable for spinners, with the Oman captain starting with spinner Shakeel Ahmed straightaway.

Looking at the help tweakers were getting from the surface, the home side continued with spinners. Jay Odedra, Aamir Kaleem, Samay Shrivastav and Siddharth Bukkapatnam were the other four bowlers used by Oman, all of whom bowl spin.

A fantastic bowling performance helped Oman bowl their opponents out for just 122 in 35.3 overs. Milind Kumar was the lone warrior for the United States, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 82 balls. Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Oman, with figures of 3/20 in 8.3 overs.

However, the USA turned the tide in the second innings, winning the game handsomely.

USA bowled Oman out for 65 in just 25.3 overs

The American team also used just their spinners to bowl Oman out for just 65 runs. Milind Kumar opened the bowling with his off-breaks, but the real game-changer was slow left-arm bowler Nosthush Kenjige, who bagged a five-wicket haul in just 7.3 overs.

The other two spinners used by America were Harmeet Singh and Yasir Mohammad.

Previously, there had been a couple of occasions of an ODI innings being completed with no pace bowling at all. The first was in February 2020 as the USA used just spinners against Nepal, while the second instance was just two days ago on February 16, as Oman used an all-spin attack against Namibia.

