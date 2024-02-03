Hong Kong One Day Tri Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Canada, Match 3

The final group stage game of the Hong Kong One Day Tri Series 2024 was played on Saturday, February 3, between Hong Kong and Canada at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. Canada won by 56 runs after posting 367-3 in 50 overs.

Canada finished in first place in the points tally with two wins in as many games and a net run rate of +2.087. Malaysia, meanwhile, won one of their two games and are second with an NRR of -1.253.

Hong Kong are winless in two games. They are third in the points tally with an NRR of -0.580.

Canada dominate with bat as Pargat Singh and Yuvraj Samra shine against Hong Kong

Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field against Canada. Canada lost their first wicket in the third over as Navneet Dhaliwal was dismissed for just seven.

Yuvraj Samra and Pargat Singh took the matter into their own hands and helped Canada dominate. They added 242 runs for the second wicket, scoring centuries.

Samra made 124 off 137, while Singh scored 126 off 113. Shreyas Movva’s fine knock of 54 off 35 helped Canada post a massive total. Hong Kong didn’t have a great start, losing two wickets for 43.

Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat put together 81 runs for the third wicket before getting dismissed before the 30th over.

Aizaz Khan played a blistering knock of 109 off 77, but that was not enough, as Hong Kong were bundled out for 311. Ishwarjot Sohi, Harsh Thaker and Nikhil Dutta took two wickets each for Canada.

Pargat Singh was the Player of the Match for his explosive batting performance. Both teams meet in the final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 4, to decide the chaampion of the three-team series.

