Hong Kong One Day Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Malaysia vs Hong Kong, Match 1

Malaysia beat Hong Kong by just two runs in the first match of the Hong Kong ODI series on Wednesday. With the win, Malaysia sit at the top with two points and a positive net run rate of 0.040.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, lost their first match and thus find themselves at the bottom of the table with zero points and a negative net run rate of -0.040.

Canada are yet to play a game in the tournament and are currently second on the points tally.

Malaysia edge past Canada in a last-ball thriller

In a nail-biting first match of the Hong Kong ODI tri-series, Malaysia beat Hong Kong by two runs.

Malaysia posted 265 runs after batting first. Syed Aziz and Virandeep Singh put on a 36-run partnership for the opening wicket, with the latter departing after scoring 22 runs off 28 balls.

Sharvin Muniandy then upped the ante. Along with Aziz, he added 91 runs for the second wicket. Aziz departed after playing a handy knock of 53 runs off 85 deliveries.

Muniandy, on the other hand, went on to play a sensational knock of 125 runs off 129 deliveries. Ahmed Faiz also made a valuable contribution of 37 off 41 balls in the second half of the innings.

As for Hong Kong’s bowling attack, Ehsan Nawaz picked two wickets, while the likes of Raunaq Kapur and Yasim Murtaza picked one wicket each.

Hong Kong fought hard with the ball and took the game right till the final ball of the match. After Martin Coetzee (11) got out in the sixth over, Nizakat Khan joined hands with Anshuman Rath and put on a 183-run partnership for the second wicket.

Nizakat made a valuable contribution of 77 runs in that partnership before getting out in the 41st over.

Wickets fell in quick succession, thereafter, as Malaysia made a good comeback in the second half of the innings. Anshuman Rath starred with the bat as he played a sensational knock of 108 runs in 119 balls. However, he couldn’t stay till the end.

Needing 13 runs off the final over, Hong Kong fell short of just two runs in the end.

