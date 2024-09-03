“Hope he can do the same against India” – Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lauds Mehidy Hasan Miraz for all-round show in Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain has backed Mehidy Hasan Miraz to deliver in the upcoming two-match Test series in India after the all-rounder proved his worth in the two-match Test series in Pakistan. His efforts helped the visitors clean sweep against Pakistan in the two-match Test series.

With the bat, Miraz returned with scores of 77 and 78 in the two Tests, respectively. The off-spinner also returned with 10 wickets in the two Tests, including a fifer in the second fixture.

Notably, the right-handed batter has scored a century against India in ODIs (in 2022).

While crediting his side on the six-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Test, Najmul Hossain Shanto said in his post-match comments (via Cricbuzz):

“(On Miraz) The way he bowled and took 5 wickets in these conditions is very impressive, and hope he can do the same against India. Next series is very important and this win gives us a lot of confidence. We have a lot of experience in Mushi and Shakib, and they will be important in India.”

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 191 runs in the first Test against Pakistan, where the visitors secured a 10-wicket win. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, departed for just three runs in the first innings of the second Test but took his team over the line by scoring an unbeaten 22.

Shakib Al Hasan bagged six wickets in the two Tests. He failed to deliver with the bat in two out of his three innings before guiding his team past the finish line with 21 not out in the second Test.

“Means a lot, can't express in words” – Najmul Hossain Shanto on Bangladesh's historic series win in Pakistan

Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed delight as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets to script history by winning their first Test series against the hosts. Shanto credited the bowlers for their performances, picking up 36 wickets in the two Tests. Notably, Pakistan were bundled out in the second innings of two Tests.

The Bangladesh skipper said:

“Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result.

"Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue. Joy missed out because of a niggle, and the way Shadman batted in the first Test was excellent. And even Zakir in this Test, came out positive and got us the momentum.”

Shanto added:

“Everyone has chipped in, especially those who weren't getting chances. The 4 guys who weren't in the XI but helping the team in the field was very impressive. I hope this culture can continue. The party is the manager's call, we have to travel as well but we will go well!"

Bangladesh will next play against India in the first test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 onwards.

Click here to check out the full PAK vs BAN 2nd Test scorecard.

