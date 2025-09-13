“Hope that unexpected hero comes from the bench" - R Ashwin indirectly urges change in playing XI ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on one change that India could make in their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 fixture against Pakistan. The two teams will face each other on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

While Ashwin did not make a direct statement, he indirectly urged India to include pacer Arshdeep Singh for the much-awaited clash. Ahead of the contest, he was asked who could turn out to be some unexpected heroes from the Men In Blue.

He initially named opener Abhishek Sharma and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. However, he also added that Tilak Varma could be the one. Tilak is yet to get an opportunity with the bat. Further, Ashwin stated that he hoped for someone from the bench to be the unexpected hero. Notably, Arshdeep did not play the first game against the UAE.

"I dont think there are many options of someone who can surprise from India. All of them have performed well and the team is amazing top to bottom. Unexpected hero can be Tilak Varma. Because he has not got an opportunity to bat and no one knows when it will come. But I hope that unexpected hero comes from the bench, that is Arshdeep Singh. Because everyone thinks he might not play," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'. (27:19)

Talking about the batting order, Ashwin reckoned that there is no need to make any changes. He backed Abhishek Sharma to go hard at the top. The spin legend also warned Pakistan. He stated that they could fall into trouble if they looked to attack against India, given the conditions in Dubai.

"There is no need to change the batting order because this wicket has had something in it. India will go hard. Abhishek Sharma will go hard. He wont take a step back. Pakistan with against spin with their bat have also not been amazing. If they go to attack a lot then they will find themselves in trouble against this Indian team," he added. (29:20)

India began with a solid victory against the UAE in their opening game. They won by nine wickets and aim to continue their dominant run.

Ashwin reflects on use of data and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's unique shots

In the same conversation, Ashwin also discussed the role data plays in helping players. The all-rounder reckoned the next generation to make more use of the same. He reflected that the use of data could help players improve their game.

"I don't see a lot of players using it, but there is some awareness about it. But players in the coming generations can use it a lot. When we used to play junior cricket, there was not a lot of data. Now you can get data and work on the speed and impact. The next generation of cricketers will grow up with this. A lot of coaches don't know how to use this. But if you use it your game will go to a different level," he said. (21:54)

Ashwin added that India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav may also have used data to enhance his game. While he wasn't sure though, he believed that the unique shots Suryakumar plays suggest so.

"I don't know if Surya has used it, but it is evident why he is successful in playing those shots," he stated.

In the game against the UAE, Suryakumar Yadav added the finishing touches. He scored an unbeaten seven off just two balls with a six.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

