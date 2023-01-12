"Hopefully, we will be playing together for a long time" - Donovan Ferreira on friendship with Dewald Brevis

Donovan Ferreira and Dewald Brevis are not just two rising stars of South African cricket, but also very close friends both on and off the field. The duo play their domestic cricket for the Titans and have already played a lot together despite being so young.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Ferreira spoke about the importance of building friendships and how close he and Brevis have been ever since they started playing for the Titans.

Donovan Ferreira also believes that there is a possibility of him and Dewald Brevis playing together for a long time going forward, be it for the Titans or at a higher level. On this, he said:

"Myself and Dewald Brevis have become good friends ever since we have started playing for the Titans. We have spent a lot of time both on and off the field. It's always nice building friendships because cricket is our job and ultimately there's a lot to life rather than just focusing on cricket all the time.

"We have spent a lot of time at each other's houses and have also gone out for dinners. I just told him that it's important that we build a strong relationship going forward because hopefully, we will be playing together for a long time."

Donovan Ferreira on chances of national call-up

There has been a lot of talk about how youngsters need to be called up to the South African team, especially after they lost to the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup.

Many believe there is a shake-up needed in South African cricket, and the first two games of the SA20 have already shown that stars like Dewald Brevis and Donovan Ferreira are probably ready for international cricket.

Dan Cricket @DanCricket93 Hear me out:



1. Quinton de Kock

2. Dewald Brevis

3. Aiden Markram

4. David Miller

5. Donovan Ferreira

Hear me out:1. Quinton de Kock 2. Dewald Brevis3. Aiden Markram4. David Miller5. Donovan Ferreira6. Tristan Stubbs

However, Ferreira wants to stay in the present and focus on what he can control. He stated:

"That's what myself and Dewald have been speaking that all we can focus on is just focusing on our performances and putting the runs on the board. Because if you're winning games for your team then the selectors will be looking at you.

"For me as a finisher, it is my job to take my team over the line. It is quite a tough job to do but it excites me because every day and every game is a different challenge. So if I keep on doing that then hopefully the rest will take care of itself."

Donovan Ferreira's sensational 82*(40) and 1/28 against the Durban Super Giants on Wednesday proved he will be more than handy for the Proteas if he receives a national call-up soon.

