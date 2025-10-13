"How can you give singles so easily?" - Aakash Chopra criticizes Shubman Gill's captaincy on Day 4 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has criticized Shubman Gill's captaincy on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies. He noted that the Indian captain wasn't attacking enough and conceded singles easily.

The West Indies posted 390 in their second innings in Delhi on Monday (October 13) after Gill had imposed the follow-on. India ended the day at 63/1 in their second innings, needing 58 more runs to clinch the series 2-0.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra was asked about his thoughts on Shubman Gill's captaincy.

"To be fair, I am actually slightly disappointed. I had expected slightly better plans. If you are ahead in the game, you want to show it in everything, and I didn't see that. Attack doesn't happen just by playing five bowlers. You had a sixth bowling option, towards whom you didn't go at all. You have an arrow in your quiver, but you didn't use it at all. So we don't know whether he would be effective or not," the former India opener responded.

"For the arrows you have, the field placements you have for them, how can you give singles so easily? I am slightly surprised with this and, personally, slightly disappointed as well. Generally, one should celebrate when the team wins, and all of us will celebrate, but if you want to become the best team in the world, when you are winning, take lessons from them, so that you correct those mistakes next time," he added.

Shubman Gill did not use Nitish Kumar Reddy with the ball, even though India bowled 118.5 overs in the West Indies' second innings. He set defensive fields on the fourth morning, allowing the overnight batters, John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), to reach their centuries easily.

"This has happened multiple times in this match" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's waiting tactics as captain

The West Indies series is Shubman Gill's second as India's Test captain. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill wasn't proactive even when Jayden Seales, the last batter, arrived at the crease.

"Even after Jayden Seales came to bat, we were waiting for him to get out. There is a limit to waiting. You have to do something from your side. This has happened multiple times in this match. As a team, we were seen waiting, that let's see what happens, and this is not good news," he said.

While acknowledging that the pitch was placid and that the bowlers might have been tired, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that a little more attacking approach was required.

"This might be an isolated incident where you gave the follow-on first and then you have bowled so much that you are tired. The pitch does not have that much bounce and the application is being seen in the batting. However, in my opinion, you will have to attack a little more," Chopra observed.

The West Indies were 311/9 when Jayden Seales joined Justin Greaves in the middle. The duo added 79 runs for the last wicket, with the former scoring a 67-ball 32 and the latter remaining unbeaten on 50 off 85 deliveries.

