“How the f*** people were allowed to take the knee for BLM” - Michael Holding tears into ICC over Usman Khawaja saga

West Indies fast bowling Michael Holding has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the governing body’s stance on Australian opener Usman Khawaja. He termed the ICC as an organization with hypocrisy and a lack of moral standing.

Khawaja was keen on wearing shoes with the words “All lives are equal” and “Freedom is a human right” written on them for the Perth Test against Pakistan. He wanted to share his concern over the humanitarian crisis following Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

ICC, however, disallowed it, stating it was a breach of rules. Khawaja went on to wear a black armband but was still reprimanded by ICC as he had not sought prior permission. The Aussie batter, however, claimed that he wore the armband for a “personal bereavement”.

In an interview with The Australian, Holding questioned ICC’s stance on Khawaja and asked on what basis they are backing the Black Lives Matter [BLM] movement.

“The ICC regulations say re messaging ‘approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes’. So how the f*** people were allowed to take the knee for BLM and stumps were covered with LGBTQ colours?” he wondered.

Referring to ICC’s harsh stance on Khawaja, the former West Indies fast bowler said he was not surprised as the cricket body is known for its hypocrisy.

“I have been following the Khawaja fiasco and I cannot say I’m surprised by the ICC’s stance. If it had been most other organisations that showed some semblance of consistency with their attitude and behaviour on issues I could claim surprise, but not them. Once again, they show their hypocrisy and lack of moral standing as an organization,” the 69-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Khawaja recently received backing from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said all lives are equal message was uncontroversial and not intended as a political statement.

Khawaja denied permission to display a sticker of a black dove with olive branch

Recently, the ICC also denied permission to Khawaja to display a sticker of a black dove with an olive branch on his bat and shoes in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

“The ICC, after giving due consideration to Usman Khawaja’s request for a personal message logo on his bat for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan, did not approve the application,” an ICC spokesperson said.

According to reports, Khawaja gained permission from both Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association to display the logo before ICC’s denial.

