How many Tests have Pakistan lost at home since the start of 2022? 

Pakistan are enduring a dreadful run on home soil when it comes to red-ball cricket. The Men in Green went the entire previous cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) without winning a single match at home, and the same fate might be on show for the ongoing phase as well.

Pakistan began their home season with a shocking 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh, and their plight has now inflated after losing the second match as well, therefore losing out the series by a 0-2 margin.

The dry spell has witnessed numerous coaches at the helm, and even a significant captaincy change as well. The Bangladesh Test series marked Shan Masood's first home series as captain, and following a whitewash, he is still in search of his first win as skipper since taking over from Babar Azam.

Since 2022, Pakistan have hosted Australia, England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in a combined 10 Tests, but have failed to win any of them, whereas four of them were drawn.

The Men in Green lost the device third Test against Australia under Babar Azam to mark the first loss in 2022. It was followed by a ruthless 0-3 whitewash against England at the end of the year. Now coupled with the twin losses against Bangladesh, Pakistan have now recorded six Test losses at home since the start of 2022.

Pakistan's last Test win on home soil came in early 2021

The last time Pakistan emerged victorious in a home Test was during the series against South Africa in 2021. They had secured a 95-run win against the Proteas to win the series by a 2-0 margin, but have been in search of their next win since then.

The series against Bangladesh was primed to be the end of the streak as they entered as favorites on their home turf. However, they have been ordinary at best and struggled to keep up with the visitors despite making changes to their red-ball unit.

Much to Pakistan's chagrin, there is a chance that the barren run could go on as the in-form England are scheduled to visit next in a three-match series beginning from October 7 onwards.

