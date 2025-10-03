"How opinions change" - Former India batter slams KL Rahul's critics after latter's 11th hundred in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif blasted KL Rahul's critics after the latter brought up his 11th Test century in the ongoing series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. Despite the obvious technique and talent, the 33-year-old struggled for consistency for the first decade of his red-ball career after debuting in 2024.However, Rahul has turned things around in 2025, amassing his highest runs in a single Test season at 649. The right-hander averages an impressive 54.08 in Tests this year in seven outings.Rahul was one of Team India's stars in their recent 2-2 drawn series in England, finishing as the third leading run-scorer with 532 runs at an average of over 53, including two centuries.Following his latest three-figure score in the ongoing Test against the West Indies, Kaif posted on his X handle:&quot;How opinions change after scoring in few innings.. Now his critics say there is no one like him. Remember: KL Rahul strength is his belief and hard work. That's what makes him rise after every fall and perform despite the pressure.&quot;The century in the ongoing Test at Ahmedabad was surprisingly only Rahul's second in 21 home Tests. It was also his first since the 199 against England in Chennai in 2016.KL Rahul falls immediately after reaching three figures in 1st West Indies TestKL Rahul could not convert his century into a bigger score as he fell immediately off the bowling of Jomel Warrican. Nevertheless, his second Test ton at home took India into a dominant position in the series opener against the West Indies.Having restricted the visitors to a sub-par 162 on Day 1, Team India have raced to 218/4 in the 68th over when Rahul fell for 100 off 197 deliveries. The veteran batter put on 68 with his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, to ensure the hosts endured no early hiccups.Rahul also added a crucial 98-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill for the third wicket to help India take the first-innings lead. They continue to dominate even after the former's dismissal, with the current score reading 243/4 in 73 overs. They hold an overall first-innings lead of 81 in the second session of Day 2.