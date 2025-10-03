"How opinions change" - Former India batter slams KL Rahul's critics after latter's 11th hundred in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:37 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
KL Rahul has been in phenomenal red-ball form this year [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif blasted KL Rahul's critics after the latter brought up his 11th Test century in the ongoing series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. Despite the obvious technique and talent, the 33-year-old struggled for consistency for the first decade of his red-ball career after debuting in 2024.

However, Rahul has turned things around in 2025, amassing his highest runs in a single Test season at 649. The right-hander averages an impressive 54.08 in Tests this year in seven outings.

Rahul was one of Team India's stars in their recent 2-2 drawn series in England, finishing as the third leading run-scorer with 532 runs at an average of over 53, including two centuries.

Following his latest three-figure score in the ongoing Test against the West Indies, Kaif posted on his X handle:

"How opinions change after scoring in few innings.. Now his critics say there is no one like him. Remember: KL Rahul strength is his belief and hard work. That's what makes him rise after every fall and perform despite the pressure."

The century in the ongoing Test at Ahmedabad was surprisingly only Rahul's second in 21 home Tests. It was also his first since the 199 against England in Chennai in 2016.

KL Rahul falls immediately after reaching three figures in 1st West Indies Test

KL Rahul could not convert his century into a bigger score as he fell immediately off the bowling of Jomel Warrican. Nevertheless, his second Test ton at home took India into a dominant position in the series opener against the West Indies.

Having restricted the visitors to a sub-par 162 on Day 1, Team India have raced to 218/4 in the 68th over when Rahul fell for 100 off 197 deliveries. The veteran batter put on 68 with his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, to ensure the hosts endured no early hiccups.

Rahul also added a crucial 98-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill for the third wicket to help India take the first-innings lead. They continue to dominate even after the former's dismissal, with the current score reading 243/4 in 73 overs. They hold an overall first-innings lead of 81 in the second session of Day 2.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
