"How is it possible to scream at a player?" - BCB hits back at coach Russell Domingo over his explosive comments against board members

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s cricket operations chairman, Jalal Yunus, wishes to seek clarification from coach Russell Domingo following accusations of outside interference. Yunus expressed unhappiness at Domingo's comments, saying that as a contracted coach, he should cease to make such comments.

Domingo, who is no longer Bangladesh's T20 coach, revealed that the players cannot think on their own as the board and director of coaching scold them. The South African also noted that too much outside noise isn't allowing the players to have a calm atmosphere.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Yunus rubbished the coach's reports of screaming at players and sought names from him.

"Who does this and why doesn't he come up with names. How is it possible to scream at a player? He said cricket director and it could be me because he did not mention team director (Khaled Mahmud) and I feel he wanted to say team director."

"He is still our contracted coach and that is the reason he cannot talk like that against the board or any officials. We will discuss among ourselves because we have seen it today and after discussing with our president and others we will take a decision but we will definitely look into it."

The BCB decided to relieve Domingo off his coaching duties in T20 cricket and handed over the reigns to Sridharan Sriram, the newly-appointed technical T20 director. The South African will now be in-charge of T20s and ODIs only. BCB's technical director Khaled Mahmud cited Domingo's lack of aggression behind him and the team's ineffectiveness in the shortest format.

The BCB chairman admitted that Domingo's comments have been ambiguous and he should be issued a letter to get more clarity.

"I feel a letter needs to be issued to him to know what he really meant because if he clarifies then we can understand where he is having a problem. This is not like any show cause letter but we would like to know and I can say further only after discussing."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are all set to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup. Shakib Al Hasan & Co. will open their campaign against Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 30th.

