"Humaare superstar" - Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as Rishabh Pant turns 28

Team India star Rishabh Pant celebrates his 28th birthday on Saturday, October 4. Several members of the cricket fraternity extended wishes to the talented wicketkeeper-batter on his special day.Some of his teammates, along with a few former cricketers and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, shared social media posts to wish Pant. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted an endearing AI-generated video for their skipper.The franchise captioned the post:&quot;Aapki muskaan humesha aisi hi bani rahe, humaare superstar.&quot;Wishing Pant a happy birthday, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote in an Instagram story:&quot;Many happy returns of the day @rishabhpant! May god bless you with health and happiness always!&quot;Screenshot of Gautam Gambhir's Instagram story.Here are some of the other wishes from the cricket fraternity:Screenshot of Axar Patel's Instagram story.Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Instagram story.Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12LINKWishing you a very happy birthday @RishabhPant17 ! Looking forward to see you back where you belong, lighting up the field very soon again. Until then, keep swinging on the course and soon with the bat. 🏏⛳️ lots of love!SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisersLINKBig hits. Big heart. Big player. ✨🫶 Happy Birthday, Rishabh Pant! 🎂Royal Challengers Bengaluru @RCBTweetsLINKThe day belongs to Team India’s OG fighter, a true keeper and full-blown entertainer, on the pitch and in your ears! 😆🎂 Happiest birthday, @RishabhPant17. Have a 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘 one, Spidey! 🙌 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCBOn the cricketing front, Rishabh Pant is currently on the sidelines due to a foot injury. He sustained the injury while batting during the fourth Test of India's five-match away Test series against England earlier this year.Rishabh Pant resumes batting practice on his birthday after foot injuryRishabh Pant is set to miss India's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia due to his foot injury. However, much to the delight of his fans, the swashbuckling batter has commenced training for his comeback.LSG posted a video on X, giving fans a glimpse of Pant's recent practice session. The southpaw was seen hitting the nets and working hard for his return. You can watch the clip below:Notably, Pant looked in stunning form with the bat before getting injured in the Test series against England. He struck two centuries and three fifties, ultimately finishing with 479 runs across seven innings at a fantastic average of 68.42.The five-match Test series ended in a draw, with the scoreline reading 2-2. It is worth mentioning that Pant was also the designated vice-captain for the tour.