"Humiliation for the richest cricket board" - Twitter blasts India for losing second T20I and going down 0-2 against West Indies

Team India suffered another shocking defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the second T20I, falling into a 0-2 hole at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. The latest setback means that the Men in Blue have lost consecutive T20s against the Caribbean side for the first time since 2016. They also lost the opening game by four runs in a last-ball finish.
After another mediocre batting display, during which India scored 152/7 in the 20 overs, Hardik Pandya's men appeared to be on course for a crushing defeat when the hosts were struggling at 126/4 in 13.5 overs.
However, Indian bowlers finally came to life and sparked a sensational turnaround to reduce the hosts to 129/8 in 16 overs. Nevertheless, West Indies' tail-enders Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph kept their composure to complete the win with seven balls to spare.
After starting the tour with a 1-0 series win in the Tests, the Asian giants suffered a surprising defeat in the second ODI but managed to win the final game to emerge victorious 2-1.
India have been dominant against the West Indians in the shortest format, winning 15 of their previous 17 games before this series. They also have won the last five T20I series against the hosts, a streak that appears to be in jeopardy.
With the team seemingly headed in a different direction after the semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup last year, losing to a West Indies team that had failed to qualify for the event comes as a massive setback.
Fans on Twitter did not hold back their anger after another horrendous defeat, considering West Indies being the venue for the T20 World Cup next year.
"Not a pleasing batting performance" - Hardik Pandya
Skipper Hardik Pandya was disappointed with another ordinary batting performance by Team India in the second T20I, resulting in them being faced with a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five series. Despite winning the toss and batting first, the top-order batters, barring the impressive Tilak Varma, gifted their wickets with reckless abandon.
At the post-match presentation, Pandya admitted the side should have scored over 160 at least but reserved praise for top-scorer Tilak Varma.
"That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160+. Batters need to take more responsibility. [Tilak Varma] The way he has been batting, that is something we are looking at. A left-hander at No.4 gives us a right-left combination throughout. The youngsters are coming with confidence and fearlessness," said Pandya.
Nicholas Pooran was adjudged the Player of the Match for his breathtaking 67 off 40 deliveries in a tricky run chase.
The action stays in Guyana, with India in a must-win situation in the third T20 on Tuesday, August 8.