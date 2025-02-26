"I am not able to understand what he says” - Former cricketer calls for Muhammad Rizwan’s removal after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht has urged Muhammad Rizwan to resign from his captaincy role following a disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Men in Green are no more in contention for the semi-finals after losing both their group-stage matches so far to New Zealand and India.

Ad

Rizwan had a tall ask leading the Pakistan side following Babar Azam's resignation as white-ball skipper after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter enjoyed a prolific start to his reign, guiding Pakistan to series wins over Australia and South Africa away from home. However, all the momentum was fizzled away with tame showings in the tri-series at home, involving New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan played below-par cricket in both their matches in the Champions Trophy 2025, leading to their elimination. Their poor performances have triggered a backlash from the cricketing fraternity in the country, who are demanding a revamp after yet another dismal campaign in an ICC event.

Ad

Trending

Sikander Bakht highlighted how Rizwan's inability to communicate makes him an inefficient leader.

“Firstly, Mohammad Rizwan should resign as the captain. Whenever he speaks, I am not able to understand what he says. A person who cannot speak or express himself, what sort of a captain would he be?” Bakht told Geo News (via Hindustan Times).

“We have seen his captaincy on the field. He is a bad choice to be the captain. I said the same about Babar Azam as well,” he added.

Ad

Rizwan has led Pakistan in 14 matches so far, recording eight wins and six defeats. He is also the captain of the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and guided them to the title in the 2021 season.

"End their central contracts" - Sikander Bakht demands extreme measures to discipline Pakistan squad

In October 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revamped 12-month central contract plan for 25 men's cricketers. This came after a three-year contract plan was signed off in 2023. On that occasion, the governing body had incorporated a pay rise and a fixed percentage of PCB's earnings through the revenue-sharing model from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ad

Bakht, however, feels drastic measures are needed and has called for the nullification of the central contracts.

“We have to make changes. End their central contracts. Don't give them central contracts till the team starts performing. There should be some performance. In corporate setup, you are given a task. If you don't do it, you are asked to pack up and leave," Bakht said in the same interview.

Pakistan will have a chance to end their campaign on a positive note when they face Bangladesh in their final group-stage game. The match is scheduled for Thursday, February 27, in Rawalpindi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback