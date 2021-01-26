"I had an absolute shocker with the bat" - Aaron Finch on poor performances in the BBL

Aaron Finch has admitted he was far from his best in an underwhelming campaign for Melbourne Renegades in the 2020/21 edition of the Big Bash League. The team's run in the competition ended on Tuesday, January 26.

The Renegades, led by Finch, finished bottom of the BBL standings for the second season running. The Australia captain feels that his personal form was disappointing, and that the more he trained, the worse things got for him on the field.

Finch's shocking form saw him score just 179 runs at 13.79 over the course of the 2020/21 BBL. He did not cross the 50-run mark throughout, with his best score being 39.

"Myself, I had an absolute shocker with the bat. The harder I trained, the worse I got, which is the opposite of what everyone tells you to do. It was just one of those seasons," Finch said.

Finch will lead Australia in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand next month. The 34-year-old is looking to take a bit of a break after that series.

"My wife worked it out the other day, it was something like 20 days or 21 days since April that I haven’t been in lockdown or in a bubble. It’s not a huge amount. I’m going down to the beach for a few days, relax. My kit bag won’t be coming out of my car, I can tell ya."

Aaron Finch does not plan on playing the Sheffield Shield

Aaron Finch last played a Test match in December 2018

Finch, who played his last Test in 2018, added that he will not be playing in the Sheffield Shield, since he does not want to stand in the way of Victorian youngsters.

"The young Victorian kids that are coming through, I don’t want to be standing in their way taking a spot to be honest. We’ve got some great young batters. I don’t want to be standing in the way of these young players playing a game when I’m not playing Test cricket again.”

Finch has not played Test cricket since being dropped from the Australia team two years ago, and the chances of him playing in the longest form of the game again are slim.