"I am absolutely okay to push Jaddu to No. 7" - Aakash Chopra on whether Dhruv Jurel should be considered as No. 3 batter amid IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Dhruv Jurel shouldn't be considered as a No. 3 batter in Tests. However, he reckoned that the youngster could play as a specialist batter at No. 6, with Ravindra Jadeja being pushed to No. 7 in such a scenario.

The second Test of the two-match series between India and the West Indies is scheduled to be played in Delhi from Friday, October 10, onwards. While Jurel scored 125 runs off 210 deliveries at No. 5 in India's only innings in the first Test in Ahmedabad, Jadeja remained unbeaten on a 176-ball 104 while batting at No. 6.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener replied in the negative when asked whether India could consider playing Jurel at No. 3 once Rishabh Pant returns to the side.

"I feel No. 3 is too high. Dhruv Jurel is a phenomenal player. I can keep him at No. 6. I am absolutely okay to push Jaddu to No. 7, and then Washington Sundar at No. 8, and I am ready to play proper three bowlers after that. Dhruv Jurel at No. 3 is not happening," he said (11:35).

Chopra added that Abhimanyu Easwaran should be given a chance at No. 3 if the team management isn't satisfied with Sai Sudharsan's performances.

"I am not personally convinced that Dhruv Jurel should be at No. 3. I feel Dhruv Jurel is a middle-order batter. If you are not liking Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, give a chance to Abhimanyu Easwaran, but Dhruv Jurel, not at No. 3. I feel you will ruin him. He is a phenomenal player of spin and a very decent player of fast bowling, but take it easy," he observed.

Sai Sudharsan managed only seven runs off 19 deliveries in the first Test against the West Indies. He was the only Indian player to be dismissed for a single-digit score as the hosts declared their first innings after posting 448/5.

"ODIs are not being given importance currently" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah playing IND vs WI 2025 Tests but skipping Australia ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets in the first Test against the West Indies. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked about Jasprit Bumrah playing the ongoing Test series against the West Indies and skipping the upcoming ODIs against Australia.

"ODIs are not being given importance currently. It seems like T20Is are still important, but ODIs are not important as the ODI World Cup is after two years. The planning for that has started for sure, but the importance of ODIs has been seen more in terms of captaincy," he responded (12:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Bumrah might be rested for the second Test against the West Indies to keep him fresh for bigger challenges.

"Other than that, ODI is not the most important format right now. It's T20Is and the WTC cycle. Personally, I also felt he won't play both matches and would miss one. He might miss the second match because there is no challenge here and Bumrah isn't required either. Bumrah should only be played where he is required. He has to be kept ready for big challenges," Chopra observed.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 3/42 in 14 overs in the West Indies' first innings of the first Test. However, the ace seamer went wicketless in the six overs he bowled in the second innings.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

