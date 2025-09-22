"I always say that you should be ready on the first ball" - Virender Sehwag on Abhishek Sharma's first-ball six in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Virender Sehwag has lauded Abhishek Sharma for being prepared to hit the first ball of the innings for a six in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. He noted that batters need to take advantage if a bowler delivers a loose ball on the first delivery.

Pakistan set India a 172-run target in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Abhishek then smashed 74 runs off 39 deliveries as the defending champions achieved the target with six wickets and seven deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag, who was known for hitting the first ball of the innings for a boundary, was asked about Abhishek starting India's chase with a six.

"I always say that you should be ready on the first ball because the bowler can bowl a warm-up delivery. The bowler tries to open up his body, and he can bowl a loose ball in such a scenario, and Abhishek Sharma is ready from the first ball, that he would hit if it's in his area," he responded.

The former India opener added that Abhishek won't spare a bowler who errs in line or length on the first ball.

"He saw a short ball and pulled it because the fine leg was up. Even if he had been behind, it would have been a six. If the bowler bowls full, he hits straight. He won't spare you if you don't bowl at the right spot," Sehwag observed.

Abhishek Sharma pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi over fine leg for a six off the first ball of India's chase. The left-handed opener struck six fours and five sixes during his 74-run knock.

"The bowlers are scared of him" - Virender Sehwag on Abhishek Sharma's strike rate

Abhishek Sharma's 74-run knock came at a strike rate of 189.74. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Virender Sehwag noted that Abhishek Sharma's scoring rate scares the bowlers.

"The biggest thing is that his strike rate is close to 200. You can maintain a strike rate of 200 in one, two, or five matches, but he has played a lot of matches. It's slightly difficult to maintain a strike rate of 200 in so many matches, but he is doing that extremely well. The bowlers are scared of him, as to where they should bowl to him. It's fine if they get him out, but it's a problem if they don't," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the youngster's stillness at the crease holds him in good stead.

"His specialty is that he doesn't move a lot. He remains still. He waits to see where the ball will come, and then moves in that direction and plays his shots, which is a very good thing. If you ask any kid to stand still and keep seeing the ball, cricket becomes easy for him because he then reacts to the ball," Sehwag observed.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a 105-run opening partnership in just 9.5 overs. The latter scored 47 runs off 28 balls with the help of eight fours.

