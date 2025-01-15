“I announced the decision yesterday in emotions” - Pakistan pacer makes shock retirement u-turn a day after PSL 2025 snub

Emerging pacer Ihsanullah has reversed his Pakistan Super League (PSL) retirement decision one day after he boycotted the tournament. The franchises had snubbed the 22-year-old during the recently held Draft ahead of the 2025 edition, leading to an emotional reaction by the player.

Ihsanullah, who was representing the Multan Sultans until now, vowed to never play in the league ever again after he was left without a franchise after the draft.

"Not a single franchise contacted me. I just don’t want to play franchise cricket anymore. It’s over after today. I completely boycott it and retire from the PSL. I won’t be seen in the PSL again. I want to represent Pakistan by performing in domestic cricket, not by playing in the PSL," Ihsanullah said after the PSL 2025 Draft (via Geo Super).

Trending

However, the pacer has now issued an apology, and cited his earlier outburst as an 'emotional reaction', and claimed that he announced his retirement in the heat of the moment.

“There’s no plan for retirement, I announced the decision yesterday in emotions. When I wasn’t picked in the PSL draft, my friends & family also messed with my head and I announced retirement in the heat of the moment," Ihsanullah told ARY News on Tuesday, January 14.

Ihsanullah also claimed that he would be ready to return to his former franchise, the Multan Sultans, if they ever need his services at any point in the future.

Ihsanullah's elbow injury and botched surgery played a role in his downfall after PSL

The pacer rose to fame with a sensational campaign in PSL 2023 that helped the franchise qualify for the final. He was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for his 22 wickets at an economy of 7.59.

His stellar season led to an international call-up, and he played five white-ball matches for Pakistan, including the home series against New Zealand in 2023.

However, an elbow injury, escalated by mismanagement and a botched surgery, hampered Ihsanullah's meteoric rise. The entire charade led to PCB's medical chief resigning from his post while the pacer was left without his earlier prowess.

“It is a very sad development but we got Ihsanullah consulted with a top surgeon, who gave us a really bad news, saying that guys, I can do the surgery but no matter what I do, there is so much scaring from his previously botched surgery that his arm will never become perfectly straight and he will never be able to bowl in the same way because he does not have a straight arm,” the Multan Sultans owner said (via ARY News)

He made his long-awaited return to competitive cricket through the recently held Champions T20 Cup. Representing the Dolphins, he picked up two wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 11.19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️