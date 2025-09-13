"I would bat first" - World Cup winner's massive take ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:24 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India batted less than five overs in their thumping win over the UAE [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth advised Team India to bat first in their upcoming 2025 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. The much-anticipated game will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

Ad

The Men in Blue had lost 15 consecutive tosses entering the Asia Cup in international cricket, dating back to the start of the year. They finally ended the cold streak by winning the toss and bowling first in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE.

Things went perfectly to plan for Suryakumar Yadav's men as they bundled the UAE out for a paltry 57, before chasing down the target in under five overs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yet, on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth urged India to bat first in the crucial match against Pakistan, saying (24:35):

"Against Pakistan, I would bat first and not go for batting second. The Dubai wicket isn't a great one so if you put up a total of around 170-175, it's a winning total. The scoreboard pressure will be real, especially against such a Pakistan lineup."
Ad

Pakistan batted first in their opening Asia Cup encounter against Oman and posted 160/7 in 20 overs. They defended the total with ease, bowling Oman out for a dismal 67, completing a 93-run win.

"Shivam Dube can't come into bat at No. 6 once Sanju Samson is at 5" - Kris Srikkanth

Ad

Kris Srikkanth questioned all-rounder Shivam Dube's position in the current Indian batting order ahead of the all-important contest against Pakistan. With the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the squad, the Men in Blue opted to open the batting with Gill and Abhishek Sharma against the UAE.

Sanju Samson was slotted to come in at No. 5 behind the set positions of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at No. 3 and 4.

"Shivam Dube can't come into bat at No. 6 once Sanju Samson is at 5. Because, Is he a better finisher than Hardik Pandya? No. So, with Sanju coming in at 5, Hardik Pandya will come next. Dube cannot bat higher than 5. This whole left-right combination doesn't matter at all," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Dube impressed with the ball against the UAE, finishing with figures of 3/4 in two overs. However, thanks to a nine-wicket win, India's middle-order did not get an opportunity to come into bat.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications