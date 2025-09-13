"I would bat first" - World Cup winner's massive take ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth advised Team India to bat first in their upcoming 2025 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. The much-anticipated game will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.The Men in Blue had lost 15 consecutive tosses entering the Asia Cup in international cricket, dating back to the start of the year. They finally ended the cold streak by winning the toss and bowling first in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE.Things went perfectly to plan for Suryakumar Yadav's men as they bundled the UAE out for a paltry 57, before chasing down the target in under five overs.Yet, on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth urged India to bat first in the crucial match against Pakistan, saying (24:35):&quot;Against Pakistan, I would bat first and not go for batting second. The Dubai wicket isn't a great one so if you put up a total of around 170-175, it's a winning total. The scoreboard pressure will be real, especially against such a Pakistan lineup.&quot;Pakistan batted first in their opening Asia Cup encounter against Oman and posted 160/7 in 20 overs. They defended the total with ease, bowling Oman out for a dismal 67, completing a 93-run win.&quot;Shivam Dube can't come into bat at No. 6 once Sanju Samson is at 5&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth questioned all-rounder Shivam Dube's position in the current Indian batting order ahead of the all-important contest against Pakistan. With the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the squad, the Men in Blue opted to open the batting with Gill and Abhishek Sharma against the UAE.Sanju Samson was slotted to come in at No. 5 behind the set positions of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at No. 3 and 4.&quot;Shivam Dube can't come into bat at No. 6 once Sanju Samson is at 5. Because, Is he a better finisher than Hardik Pandya? No. So, with Sanju coming in at 5, Hardik Pandya will come next. Dube cannot bat higher than 5. This whole left-right combination doesn't matter at all,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).Dube impressed with the ball against the UAE, finishing with figures of 3/4 in two overs. However, thanks to a nine-wicket win, India's middle-order did not get an opportunity to come into bat.