"I became a bit like a chameleon" - Former India stumper's stunning admission on how MS Dhoni's arrival impacted him

Former Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opened up on the impact of MS Dhoni's arrival in the international arena on him. The retired cricketer candidly admitted that he became like a chameleon, trying to take up different roles only to fit into the Indian team somehow after the veteran's debut.

Although Karthik was in the frame to become India's wicketkeeper in the long run, the selectors tried Dhoni. Despite the latter flopping on his maiden international appearance, the selectors persisted with him. He eventually became one of the most destructive finishers in limited-overs cricket.

Karthik continued playing in ODI cricket from 2004 to 2010 but had intermittent appearances and was eventually phased out. On the other hand, the Ranchi-born cricketer became India's captain across formats.

At India Today's Conclave South 2025, the 40-year-old recalled that sustaining any spot amid Dhoni's presence was a challenge, and he put too much pressure on himself. He elaborated, as quoted by India Today:

"When someone like that comes along, you need to look inward and ask yourself: What can I do to bring out the best version of myself? So I became a bit like a chameleon. If there was an opening slot available, I’d go back to Tamil Nadu and ask, Sir, can I open? I’d score runs as an opener just to find a place in the team.

"Similarly, if there was a vacancy in the middle order for India, I’d request to bat there — always looking for ways to break into the side. But my real challenge was holding on to that spot. I put so much pressure on myself that, at times, I didn’t do justice to what was really needed."

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer last played for India during the T20 World Cup in 2022. Nevertheless, he was part of the squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy in 2007.

"Some were even comparing him to Gary Sobers" - Dinesh Karthik on MS Dhoni

Dinesh Karthik. (Image Credits: Getty)

Karthik also recollected how Dhoni's name was buzzing just before his international debut, claiming that he brought never-before-seen hard-hitting skills. He stated:

"I hadn’t seen him play much. But during that A series in Kenya, everyone was talking about one player, because he brought something new. The power with which he hit the ball was something people said they hadn’t seen before. Some were even comparing him to Gary Sobers, known for those massive sixes. MS Dhoni had a very different technique, but he was hitting the ball as hard as anyone people had ever witnessed. That was the buzz at the time."

The 44-year-old featured in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is from 2004 to 2019. His last international game was against New Zealand.

