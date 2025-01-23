"I am big fan of Rohit Sharma" - J&K pacer reveals reason for not celebrating wicket in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash 

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir claimed the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash in Mumbai on Thursday, January 23. The opening batter was dismissed for 3 runs off 19 deliveries on his return to domestic circuit.

The right-arm pacer troubled Rohit Sharma consistently with the new ball after Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first. The star batter tried to play his trademark stroke off the hips to the leg side off a back of the length delivery, but could only get a leading edge which found its way to mid off.

The pacer continued to wreak havoc with the new ball, as Mumbai were reduced to 47-7 at one stage. The hosts recovered to post 120 on the board courtesy of a fifty by Shardul Thakur while Umar Nazir ended up being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-41 after bowling 11 overs.

“I am big fan of Rohit Sharma and that is why I didn’t celebrate after taking his wicket today,” Umar Nazir told Indian Express.

Jammu and Kashmir lead by 54 runs at the end of Day 1. Skipper Paras Dogra is still unbeaten on 19, with the first-innings total reading 174-7 after 42 overs.

Umar Nazir has played 57 first-class matches since his debut in 2013

The 31-year-old has been a stalwart for the state since his debut over a decade ago. Using his tall frame, he has made the new ball count on several occasions, picking up 138 wickets at an average of 29.12. He is likely to come into play in the second innings as well against Rohit Sharma, and it will be a match-up that might determine the fate of the contest.

In the past, he has been a net bowler for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

