“I was a bit surprised” - Sunil Gavaskar on South Africa’s decision to bat first in Cape Town 

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed surprise at South Africa’s decision to bat first after winning the toss in the second Test against India in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. The former India captain opined that the Proteas bowlers could have taken advantage of the conditions at Newlands by putting pressure on the struggling Indian batters.

Dean Elgar’s decision to bat first in his farewell international game backfired badly as the hosts were bundled out for a mere 55, their lowest total in Test matches since 1932. South Africa fought back well to restrict India to 153 as the visitors shockingly lost six wickets for 0 runs in 11 balls. By stumps on Day 1, South Africa were 62/3 in their second innings.

Sharing his thoughts on South Africa’s decision to bat first in the Cape Town Test, Gavaskar told Star Sports:

"Well, I tell you what, I was a bit surprised by what happened. Because a lot of times, captains and coaches make a big deal about what the pitch is gonna be..."

The former India skipper added that the Proteas missed a great opportunity to test India’s batters, who had failed twice on Centurion, on a fresh surface.

"I think you have also got to look at the psychology of the Indian team, having been defeated in three days, having batted so poorly in the second innings and going to be batting first on a fresh pitch would have been just a little bit defensive,” Gavaskar said.

"And I have thought that South Africans with the fast bowlers that they have in their lineup could look to take advantage of the fact that they have not played any cricket in between and therefore put them in,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj claimed 6/15 as India skittled out the hosts cheaply. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger then claimed three wickets each as South Africa restricted India’s lead to under 100.

“Something similar happened in Australia two years ago” - Gavaskar on India’s fightback

During the discussion, Gavaskar also recalled the Adelaide Test against Australia in which India were bowled out for 36. They made a brilliant comeback to win the next Test in Melbourne and went on to clinch the series 2-1 in 2020-21

"Something similar happened in Australia two years ago, Australia dismissed India for 36. The next Test played in Melbourne, where the grass on the pitch was three millimetres more than the one at Adelaide," he stated.

Meanwhile, South Africa will resume their second innings trailing India by 36 runs, with Aiden Markram (36*) and David Bedingham (7*) at the crease.

