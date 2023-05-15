"I have called him the best batter of Pakistan"- Mohammad Amir clarifies his 'tailender' comment while speaking about Babar Azam

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was a subject of great debate when he commented on the difference between bowling to Pakistan star Babar Azam and any tailender.

During the PSL 2023 season, speaking to a local channel in Pakistan, here's what Amir had to say about his rivalry with Babar Azam:

"These kinds of matchups and player rivalries, keep players on their toes. I personally like these sorts of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same."

This statement brought a lot of scrutiny for Amir as many fans thought he compared the Pakistan skipper to a tailender.

However, in a video on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Amir tried to clear the misinterpretation of his comment and called Babar Azam the best batter in Pakistan. He said:

"First, I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter. Show me one interview in which I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender. In all my interviews, I have called him the best batter of Pakistan, which I am saying with my own mouth, and have said in many places, that it is difficult to bowl against him in ODI and Test matches due to his technique. So, would I call him a tailender? First, let me make it clear to these people."

For me, every wicket is important: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir further explained his statement by saying how crucial it is to get the wicket of a tailender too when the match is in a crunch situation. He claimed that he keeps the same mindset while bowling to any batter, and that's to take wickets.

On this, Amir stated:

"My point was that whether it's Babar Azam or a number 11 playing, taking wickets is important for me because it benefits the team. For example, if 12 runs are needed in the last 2 overs and 8 wickets are down, then tailenders are the ones playing, right? So they are also equally important to dismiss. That was my point. For me, every wicket is important whether it is Babar's or a tailender's."

Mohammad Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan and there don't seem to be solid rumors of him making a comeback.

