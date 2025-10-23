“I can’t see how he’s hit that” - Former captain’s blunt take on Rohit Sharma’s controversial DRS call in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former cricketer Mark Waugh questioned the Snicko technology in place for the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval after it displayed a spike to hand Rohit Sharma a massive reprieve in the first innings. The hosts had taken a review in the sixth over after believing that Josh Hazlewood had trapped the opening batter LBW.

Rohit Sharma had attempted a massive heave across the line, but failed to make contact. Skipper Mitchell Marsh had opted to take the decision upstairs after being encouraged by wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Although replays implied that the ball moved past the bat before hitting the pad, the snicko indicated a small spike, more than enough for the third umpire to ask the on-field umpire to stay with his initial call of not out.

Rohit Sharma was batting on eight runs off 26 deliveries at that stage as Australia were searching for their first breakthrough in the contest after making another impressive start with the ball.

Both Mark Waugh and Ravi Shastri were puzzled at the prospect of a spike appearing on Snicko and conveyed their thoughts on air.

"You can see Hazlewood there going, 'I didn't hear anything.' I can't see how he's hit that. I reckon he was late on it. I can't see an inside edge on that, to be honest with you," Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Australia burned their second review shortly after following a caught behind appeal against The Hitman. However, replays and Snicko determined that the ball made no contact with the bat, and only with a piece of clothing before being caught by Alex Carey.

Rohit Sharma has made the most of his early struggles to record a much-needed fifty in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Team India have rescued their innings to an extent after a forgettable first powerplay, where both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were dismissed in the same over by Xavier Bartlett.

After spending considerable time at the crease, and battling with a strike rate of below 50, Rohit Sharma gradually changed gears after getting the hang of the conditions and the bowlers. The opening batter reached his 59th ODI fifty in the 22nd over, and is currently unbeaten on 62 runs off 85 deliveries.

