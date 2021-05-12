"I don't care about them and their criticism"- Misbah-ul-Haq on his critics

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he doesn't care what critics have to say about the national team's performance. Pakistan recently whitewashed Zimbabwe in the two-match Test series, winning both games by a margin of an innings.

Misbah-ul-Haq also added that he isn't worried about his position as coach and is only taking it one series at a time.

"I don't care about them and their criticism. We can only work and try hard. The bottom line is that results are not in our hands. As the head coach, I have not thought about my future and will not start doing that now either."

Well deserved appreciation for the hardworking hotel staff and team liaison officer in Zimbabwe. Thank you for looking after our team 👏👏👏 #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/TCwNem4ma0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 11, 2021

Pakistan went on to register a T20I and an ODI series win over South Africa earlier this year. They backed it up with a T20I win, and a comfortable Test series win over Zimbabwe.

However, many experts underplayed their achievement given that both teams played with weakened sides. Experts might be playing down Pakistan's wins over South Africa and Zimbabwe, but Misbah is satisfied with the positives that have come out of the two series.

"We had great results in both series. Winning in different and tough conditions was important for the team. The openers performed well during the Test series against Zimbabwe. Fawad and Azhar Ali also made centuries. We performed better in the field as well," said Misbah.

Age should not be a factor in selection: Misbah-ul-Haq

The 46-year-old hinted that he was pushing for the selection of batsman Fawad Alam, spinner Nauman Ali and fast bowler Tabish Khan. All of them are well past their thirties, and Misbah-ul-Haq said that age should not be considered as a factor as long as players are fit.

"In my opinion, age should not be a factor. If a performer is fit enough they should get an opportunity, Against Zimbabwe, we gave Tabish Khan a chance without compromising on our strengths. We continue to give opportunities to players in the white-ball format as well," added Misbah-ul-Haq

Tabish Khan (36), who made his debut against Zimbabwe in the second Test, became the third oldest Pakistani player to make his Test debut. The bowler picked up one wicket in the second Test and bowled economically.

Pakistan will now have a two-month break as their next assignment is a limited-overs series tour to England, where they will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.