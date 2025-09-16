“I categorically did not make those statements” - Former MI captain calls out controversy amid Asia Cup 2025

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting released a statement to call out the fake quotes being attributed to him regarding the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 controversy. Numerous outlets on social media published quotes with the former batter's name, where he allegedly called India a 'big loser', after they refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players following the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The comments sparked wide outrage, and were deemed unexpected by someone of Ricky Ponting's stature, who is tied to Indian cricket with his coaching stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several years now.

“This match will be remembered forever with India as the big loser. The way the Pakistani team wanted to shake hands at the end has immortalised them as champions of the gentleman’s game with India as the perpetual loser," the fake comment read (via 7 News).

Ricky Ponting took to social media to address the issue, and outright stated that he has nothing to do with the comments that have been associated with him over the last couple of days.

"I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all," the former player posted on X.

During the post-match press conference, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav outlined his reasons for not shaking hands with the opposition after the culmination of the group stage contest. The incident has triggered massive unrest amid the competition, with the match officials and organisers cast into the spotlight now.

Team India to face Oman next in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

Following Oman's defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, September 15, the Men in Blue secured their spot in the Super Four stage of the tournament. They have four points to their name with a superior net run-rate of +4.793.

Their final Asia Cup 2025 group stage contest against Oman is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

