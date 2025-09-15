  • home icon
  "I would choose a difficult person's life" - Star Bollywood director's huge statement on making Virat Kohli biopic

“I would choose a difficult person’s life” - Star Bollywood director’s huge statement on making Virat Kohli biopic

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 15, 2025 15:03 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli after India's win in 2025 Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Star Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap made a huge revelation on making Virat Kohli's biopic. He reckoned that he would not want to do so, as Kohli is already a hero.

Rather, he reflected that he would choose a difficult person's life to make a biopic on. Notably, Virat Kohli is a massive figure not just in India but across the globe. The former Indian captain has achieved several accolades and shattered multiple records throughout his career.

"I don't know if I would want to. He is already a hero to many people and many children. If I have to do a biopic, I would choose a difficult person's life," said in an interview on Filmygyan.
Kohli has had a stellar international career. He represented the country in 123 Tests, 302 ODIs, and 125 T20Is to date. The right-hander scored 9230 runs in the longest format at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds. In ODIs, he has 14181 runs at an average of 57.88 with 51 centuries. He made 4188 T20I runs at an average of 48.69 with a ton and 38 fifties.

Anurag Kashyap on Virat Kohli's nature

While Anurag Kashyap stated that he would not want to make a biopic on Virat Kohli, he had words of praise for the star Indian batter. Opening up on his nature, he called him 'authentic', 'emotional', and 'incredible'.

"He is a very beautiful man. I know him personally. He is a very authentic human being. He is very emotional and an incredible person," he said. (via the aforementioned source)
Interestingly, in an Instagram Live with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri in 2020, Virat Kohli revealed that he would like to act in his own biopic. He had also stated that he would want his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the film. The star cricketer had also added that no one could play himself better than him.

"Myself! I don't think anybody can play me like I do. I would even have Anushka star as herself in it. But in a biopic, I'll have to play myself. Aur mujhe khud se behtar kaun play kar sakta hai (And who can play myself better than me)," he had said. (via Times of India)

Kohli, having retired from T20Is and Tests, will next be seen in action during the ODI series against Australia Down Under in October this year.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Edited by Rishab Vm
