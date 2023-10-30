“I have no connection to cricket” – Ratan Tata denies claims about announcing reward for cricketers in viral WhatsApp forwards amid 2023 World Cup

Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, has denied offering rewards to any players amid viral WhatsApp forwards during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

The clarification came as several fake WhatsApp forwards claimed that Tata had announced a INR 10 crore reward for Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan for their second win in the marquee ICC tournament that came against Pakistan.

On Monday (October 30), Ratan Tata wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms.”

For the uninitiated, Rashid Khan recently took to social media to call for donations for rescue and relief operations in Afghanistan’s Herat province. Thousands are relying on charities for survival after earthquakes that killed thousands and injured over 10,000 people.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan registered two big wins in 2023 World Cup

After ending winless in the 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan have made good progress in the 2023 World Cup.

They first beat England by 69 runs as Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun a web for the English batters while defending 284.

In the batting unit, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil starred with the bat. Gurbaz scored 80 off 57, including four sixes and eight boundaries, while Alikhil contributed 58 off 66, comprising two sixes and three fours.

Afghanistan then beat Pakistan by eight wickets as the top four batters delivered with the bat in a 283-run chase.

Ibrahim Zadran starred with the bat, scoring 87 runs off 113 balls, including 10 boundaries. Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 65 off 53 deliveries, comprising one maximum and nine boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 130-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi remained unbeaten on 77 (84) and 48 (45), respectively.

Earlier, Noor Ahmed emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/49 to restrict Pakistan to 282/7 in 50 overs.

Rashid Khan is currently in action in his 100th ODI in the World Cup game against Sri Lanka on Monday (October 30).

The leg-spinner has scalped 178 wickets in 99 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.25. The all-rounder has also amassed 1267 runs, including five half-centuries.

