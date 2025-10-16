“I cry the whole night” - Team India star’s massive revelation after Asia Cup 2025 final

Team India star Varun Chakaravarthy made a massive revelation about himself post the Asia Cup 2025 final. India won the tournament as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final.

The mystery spinner admitted that he would cry the whole night before any tournament began. He opened up about being nervous and a bad starter on the eve of a new tournament. The 34-year-old added that he had a similar experience before the Asia Cup 2025 began as well.

"I am a very bad starter. When a new tournament is going to start, I start very badly. I cry the whole night. I am like what's going to happen tomorrow, I don't know what's it going to be. This happened to me this Asia Cup also," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'. (21:41)

Varun bagged seven wickets in the multination tournament. These scalps came at an average of 20.42 and an economy rate of 6.50. He bowled a key spell in the final, returning figures of 2/30 from four overs. Varun dismissed both set openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46).

Varun Chakavarthy on being ranked No.1 T20I spinner post Asia Cup 2025

In the latest ICC Men's T20I bowler rankings post the Asia Cup 2025, Varun Chakavarthy was ranked as the top bowler. He achieved his career-best rating with 803 points after the final against Pakistan in Dubai.

However, Varun denied being the best T20I bowler at the moment. He cited an example of what India's chess champion Gukesh recently said about being ranked number one and being number one.

"I follow chess now. When Gukesh won the championship, he told I might be the World Champion right now, but everyone knows Magnus Carlsen is the number one player. So I might be ranked number one, but the number one is always Jasprit Bumrah. There are Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan. I am doing well but still some time to go before I can reach that stage," he said. (20:12)

He will next be in action during the upcoming five-match T20I series in Australia. Vrun has been picked in the 16-man squad. The first T20I will be played on Wednesday, October 29.

