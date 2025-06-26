"I'd ask Bumrah to play the second Test" - Ravichandran Ashwin's suggestion to Gautam Gambhir and Co. for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah should play the second Test of the ongoing five-match away series against England. The hosts secured a five-wicket victory in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds, successfully chasing down a 371-run target in the final innings.

Bumrah is likely to feature in just three games of the series due to workload management. Ashwin opined that the ace speedster's availability for the second Test becomes crucial, with India trailing 0-1 in the rubber.

Suggesting that the Gautam Gambhir-led team management should make one change to the lineup by bringing in left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin said on his YouTube video (from 17:51):

"Considering we are 1-0 down, I'd ask Bumrah to play the second Test, and try to get even in the series, and then he can take the break. Since there is a considerable break between the 3rd and 4th Test, he can take rest then, and play the 2nd Test. I'll just bring Kuldeep in, and not do any other changes."

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers in England's first innings. He was the lone warrior for the visitors. The 31-year-old bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in the format. He remained wicketless in the run chase, which significantly dented India's chances of defending the target.

Lauding Bumrah's performance, Ashwin added (from 22:43):

"There have been many batting greats from India who have been elevated to a god-like status in our country. We haven't lifted him up to that level, yet. But what a performer he is! What a skilful bowler!"

It remains to be seen if Bumrah will be rested for the upcoming second Test or not. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

"Has to play the bankable role" - Ravichandran Ashwin urges Mohammed Siraj to support Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah didn't get enough support from the rest of the Indian bowlers in the opening contest. Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Mohammed Siraj needs to step up and take some pressure off Bumrah.

He suggested that even if Siraj doesn't pick up wickets, he should ensure that the English batters aren't able to score runs freely. Ashwin remarked in the same video (from 19:01):

"My only question is to Siraj... can you just dry up the run flow? You don't have to pick up wickets, but can you not give away 4 or 5 runs in every over? The thing is, if runs are being leaked, then you have to bring Bumrah back into the attack. How many dams will Bumrah be able to construct? Also, he gets tired, and his spells are pushed, and by then, partnerships are forged. Or you'd have to go with (Ravindra) Jadeja, who has to step in to stem the flow of runs. Prasidh (Krishna) is playing for the first time, and he is inexperienced. So, Siraj has to play the bankable role."

"But if Siraj is going to continue his style, and Prasidh is also going to leak runs, then you need someone to come in and play the holding role. You can't go to Jadeja for this role. That's why I think it is a crucial factor," he added (from 22:24).

Siraj performed underwhelmingly at Headingley. He claimed two wickets in England's first innings and failed to pick up a single scalp in the subsequent essay.

