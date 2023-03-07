"I'd like to pick her brain"- RCB star Dane van Niekerk heaps praise on captain Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Dane van Niekerk has showered praise on her team's captain Smriti Mandhana, saying that she would like to pick Mandhana's brain during their time together in WPL 2023.

Van Niekerk is one of four South African players participating in WPL 2023. She's yet to make her Women's Premier League debut, but the South African star is keen to learn as much as she can during her time in the RCB dressing room.

Speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Van Niekerk shared her opinion on RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and said:

"At such a young age, she's so composed when she bats; she's achieved so much. She's still young. You think she's young, but the way she goes about it, I think I'd like to pick her brain. When I was that age, I didn't look at the game that way."

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA



We missed them play against each other in RCB vs DC but so good to see this.



P.S. Check this lovely interview with DvN by

espncricinfo.com/story/wpl-dane… Dane van Niekerk in the stands to watch wife Marizanne Kapp!We missed them play against each other in RCB vs DC but so good to see this.P.S. Check this lovely interview with DvN by @inningsbreak Dane van Niekerk in the stands to watch wife Marizanne Kapp!We missed them play against each other in RCB vs DC but so good to see this.P.S. Check this lovely interview with DvN by @inningsbreakespncricinfo.com/story/wpl-dane…

Van Niekirk concluded by saying that she would like to know Mandhana better during the season and understand how she approaches the game.

Will Smriti Mandhana select Dane van Niekerk in playing XI for next WPL game?

WBBL Final - Scorchers vs Strikers (Image: Getty)

Dane van Niekerk is a leg-spin bowling all-rounder from South Africa. She has played one Test, 107 ODIs and 86 T20Is for the Proteas, but the 29-year-old did not receive a place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI for their first two games.

RCB will play their next games against the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday (March 8) evening. The Bangalore-based franchise have not won a single game in WPL 2023, which is why the team management may look to make a few changes to their playing XI for their next outing.

It will be interesting to see if captain Smriti Mandhana decides to hand Dane van Niekerk her maiden WPL cap. The RCB-GG game starts at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes