"I dedicate this victory to those who lost their lives in the recent anti-discrimination student movement" - Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicated his side's historic first Test win over Pakistan to those who lost their lives in the recent anti-discrimination student movement in the country. Bangladesh has been undergoing a period of political unrest over the past two months, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With doubts over their Test tour of Pakistan, the Tigers produced an inspired performance in the Rawalpindi Test to stun the hosts with a 10-wicket win.

At the post-match presentation, Shanto said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"I dedicate this victory to those who lost their lives in the recent anti-discrimination student movement."

He then continued by hailing the side for their special performance, while recalling a conversation with his wife the night before Day 5.

Trending

"It's very special, last night I spoke with my wife. She said if we win, it will be very good and luckily, we won today. It's very massive, we had never won here, but we believed before the start of the series and we did really well. Especially in the last 10-15 days, we have worked really hard," added Shanto.

It was Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Pakistan, having lost 12 of the 13 previous Tests against their Asian rivals.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Bangladesh had to toil for nearly two days as Pakistan amassed 448/6 in their first innings. However, the visitors responded in style with the bat, finishing with 565 and a valuable lead of 117 runs.

Day 5 was all about the spinners as the Bangladesh spin duo of Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan combined to pick up seven of the 10 wickets to bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 146.

The formalities were completed when Bangladesh chased down the target of 30 without losing a wicket.

"Mushfiqur for the last 15-17 years has done really well and he is not tiring" - Najmul Hossain Shanto

Expand Tweet

Najmul Shanto praised veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim for his outstanding knock to set up Bangladesh's massive first-innings total. Rahim scored his 11th Test century and finished with a sensational 191 off 341 deliveries.

"Mushfiqur for the last 15-17 years has done really well and he is not tiring, he is playing with the same intensity. He played really well in these hot conditions. I'm not only giving credit to him but all the fifteen members of our squad," said Shanto.

He also credited the bowlers and the opening batters by saying:

"Credit goes to all the bowlers, Nahid bowled really well, and Shakib was also good. Playing after a long time it's difficult for an opener but the way he (Shadman) and Zakir batted, it really helped our team. Hopefully, they continue their form."

Bangladesh will look to now win their first-ever Test series against Pakistan with a win or a draw in the second Test at the same venue, starting August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️