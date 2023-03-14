“I don’t believe you” - Former Pakistan captain roasts PSL commentator Simon Doull for meeting Babar Azam after controversy

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir roasted PSL 2023 commentator Simon Doull for meeting Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during their game against Islamabad United on Sunday, March 12.

For the uninitiated, Doull recently criticized Babar for his slow innings at the back end to reach a century against Quetta Gladiators. It's worth mentioning that the right-hander took 14 balls to score 17 runs and complete his century. He scored 115 off 65 balls as Zalmi posted 240/2 in 20 overs.

Zalmi lost the game by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare following Jason Roy's unbeaten 145 off 63 balls.

Speaking on-air, the New Zealand-based commentator said:

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first.”

The matter escalated as Babar’s fans blasted Doull for his on-air comments:

On Sunday, Doull met Babar, who didn’t play against United due to illness.

Doull was later seen commentating with Daren Ganga and Sana Mir. He said:

"I don't need to say what was said but it was good. Lots of respect from both sides and it was really good. He [Babar Azam] wasn't feeling at his best."

Here’s Sana Mir’s hilarious encounter with Doull:

Mir:

"Was it (Babar not feeling well) before the chat or after?"

Doull:

"I did actually let him talk at some stage too. I mean, this is not about me."

Mir:

"I don't believe you."

Babar Azam shines in PSL 2023

Babar Azam has led Zalmi from the front in the ongoing PSL 2023. So far, he has scored 416 runs in 9 games, including a hundred and four half-centuries. He is only behind Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan, who has amassed 483 runs in 10 matches.

With five wins in 10 games, Peshawar Zalmi has qualified for the playoffs. They will face off against Islamabad United in the Eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 16.

