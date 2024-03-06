"I don’t think anybody is forced to retire" - Kane Williamson refutes Ross Taylor's claims over Neil Wagner's retirement  

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson quashed claims of unrest in the camp leading to Neil Wagner's 'forced' retirement, insinuated by former teammate Ross Taylor recently.

Left-arm seamer Neil Wagner called time on his international career after learning that he is not set to be involved in the home series against Australia.

With new seamers like William O'Rourke and Ben Sears among others coming through, the team are spoilt for choices despite lacking Trent Boult's services.

"I think it all makes sense a little bit now. There's no sugarcoating it: I think it's a forced retirement. If you listen to Wagner's press conference, he was retiring, but it was after this last Test match [against Australia]. So he did make himself available," Ross Taylor said on ESPN's Around The Wicket

Kane Williamson did not agree with Taylor's claims, but refused to dwell on the situation regarding Wagner's omission.

“I’m not involved in those discussions, but from what I gather, he’s now retired. I don’t think anybody is forced to retire," Williamson said in a press conference ahead of the second Test against Australia.

“I think last week, [Wagner] had a fantastic week reflecting on what was an incredible career, and we had some amazing moments in the dressing room and, you know, it didn’t all go perfectly obviously, an on-field performance would have helped," Williamson added.

But it was so much more than that and he’s just done such incredible things for this team and we’ve seen the skill that he has and the numbers that everybody sees. But, you know, the heart and soul and effort that he’s brought to the side and largely led through that for so long. It’s been incredible and it was quite a special week for that reason. I think he had a really amazing time," the former skipper concluded.

Several, including former Australia skipper Aaron Finch, were surprised by New Zealand's selection that saw Wagner on the sidelines during the first Test.

The left-arm pacer was expected to be in the reckoning for the upcoming second Test following William O'Rourke's injury, but Tim Southee has dismissed those suggestions as New Zealand proceeded to name Ben Sears as a replacement.

Neil Wagner came in as a substitute fielder in the first Test against Australia

Despite announcing his retirement, the 37-year-old was very much involved in the proceedings at the Basin Reserve during the first Test. He was seen bowling in the net session to help the batters prepare against the Australian bowling unit, and also had an opportunity to step out onto the field during the contest as well.

The veteran came on as a substitute fielder on Day 1 of the series opener, triggering a warm reception from the crowd.

New Zealand lost the first Test by 172 runs, extending the dismal record against their neighbors. The Blackcaps are scheduled to face Australia in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Friday, March 8 onwards.

