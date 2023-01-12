"I double-checked whether it was my name with the price tag"- Donovan Ferreira on being picked by JSK in SA20 auction

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira had a dream start to the SA20 for the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) as he delivered a Man of the Match performance to get them over the line against the Durban Super Giants (DSG) on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played an incredible knock of 82*(40) at a time when his team were reeling at 27/4. Ferreira took on the opposition bowlers and his counter-attack caught DSG off-guard. He also picked up figures of 1/28, proving why he is highly-rated as an all-rounder.

Just before SA20 began, Donovan Ferreira caught up with Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat. The talented all-rounder spoke about his emotions when he realized he was picked up by JSK in the auction for a whopping Rand 5.5 million. He said:

"When I was picked up by JSK, I was just shocked. I double-checked whether it was my name with the price tag that it came with. But ultimately I am really excited to join such an amazing franchise, working with Flem is just going to be amazing. I just want to showcase my talent on this stage."

Speaking about SA20, Ferreira added:

"The first edition of SA20, we don't really know how this going to be. But I am sure that the competition is going to be good. It's going to be a really good challenge and good for South African cricket going forward."

Donovan Ferreira on the hefty price tag

Although Donovan Ferreira was a highly sought-after player in the auction and received the big bucks, he believes the price tag has made no difference to his preparations.

The all-rounder feels he has always maintained a high benchmark for himself in terms of training and fitness and wants to win as many games as he can for JSK. On this, he stated:

"Getting picked up in the auction this year by JSK has been a real privilege for me, and I am looking at it as an opportunity to showcase my skills and my talent rather than putting pressure on myself. The price tag hasn't really changed anything. I am quite hard on myself as an individual and try and keep the standards pretty high. Being selected in these teams has been an honour for me and gives me comfort in thinking that people believe in me and what I can do."

The way Donovan Ferreira has started the SA20 league, this may just be the breakout season he needs to get into the South African team.

