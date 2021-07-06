I doubt whether team management relies on Mayank Agarwal's ability: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes the Indian team management might not be fully confident with what Mayank Agarwal has to offer as an opener. Shubman Gill is likely to be out of action for about two months with a calf injury and thus the Indian team want Prithvi Shaw as a replacement.

Mayank Agarwal is the third fastest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs and has been a tad unfortunate not to be in India's playing XI of late. Danish Kaneria believes Agarwal should be the first-choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Dabish Kaneria explained why he prefers Mayank Agarwal over Shaw as India's opener against England.

"Shubman Gill is likely to miss the tour because of the serious injuries in his calf muscles. The team management wants Prithvi Shaw despite having the likes of Mayank Agarwal in the squad. Mayank Agarwal has had a prolific record and the way he plays, he should get an opportunity. I doubt whether team management relies on his ability," Danish Kaneria opined.

Danish Kaneria explains why Team India want Shaw

"Indian team management wants Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to join the Test squad for the Test Series against England." - According to PTI — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 5, 2021

Danish Kaneria reckons Shaw's counter-attacking style of play is what the Indian team must have wanted in England. The Indian batsmen were tentative in the WTC final and thus Shaw's presence would give them the intent to score runs at a brisk pace.

"It is a good sign fot Prithvi Shaw that he is being given a chance to make a comeback in Tests. He plays really well square of the wicket. Virat Kohli's approach is that of agression and he wants runs and someone who can attack the bowlers. So this could be one of the reasons to call Prithvi Shaw," Danish Kaneria concluded.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar