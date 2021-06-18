"I am an elected person and cannot be removed by 4-5 people" – Mohammad Azharuddin reacts to HCA showcause notice

Mohammad Azharuddin has dismissed the news of his removal as Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president. The former India skipper made it clear that he was still in control of the association.

Azharuddin stated that four or five people could not remove him as he was an elected member.

"I want to tell you something, I am an elected person. Four to five people cannot remove me as a president as I'm elected by the general body. This is all bogus news. This is all illegal things," Mohammad Azharuddin told ANI.

A day after the apex council of Hyderabad Cricket Association issued a showcause notice & suspended #MohammadAzharuddin, for alleged violation of its constitution, the ex-India captain has hit back saying a false narrative is being created.@scribefiroz237https://t.co/TFaP9RoeLV — Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) June 17, 2021

He further alleged that members of the Apex Council who issued the showcause notice and suspended him were all tainted.

"When they are already charged and under the scanner, how could they charge me? They go to court every day, not me. I didn't do any misconduct; they are doing misconduct. As they say, empty vessels make more noise; that's the case with them; the vessels have become empty. I am being targeted for doing good things for the association. I don't want to do anything illegal, and I just want to do what's good for the game of cricket."

Further laying the blame on the members, the 58-year-old revealed that he was being targeted for doing good things.

"I am going to start the T20 tournament for all 200 plus clubs, and from those who will play the tournament, they might play for India in the future. Those people are only interested in clubs and not in cricket," added Mohammad Azharuddin before adding that he has been questioning irregularities like the secretary's daughter being appointed observer of the U-19 state team.

Azharuddin also accused the members of blackmailing him. He called for an inquiry from the ED and CBI to find out about the alleged corrupt practices being held in the HCA.

Terming his suspension as HCA president a "false narrative," Mohammad Azharuddin told the press:

"I call this a false narrative because it is indeed false and slanderous. I did not stoop down to such low levels because I always strived to maintain the dignity of the office.

"So that you are aware, the APEX Council of HCA has nine members on it. Apart from myself, K. John, Manoj, R. Vijayanand, Naresh Sharma, Surender Agarwal, Smt. Anuradha are elected members while Parth Satwalkar, Smt. Subhadra Suri represents the men's players council and women's players' council, respectively, and Santosh Daware represents the CAG.

"If five members -John Manoj, Vijayanand, Naresh Sharma, Surender Agarwal and Smt. Anuradha gang up and call themselves 'APEX Council'; by what sense of interpretation is it justified? I call it belligerent posturing with scant regard for the rule of law."

Mohammad Azharuddin, a mentor of Cricket Club in Dubai: HCA panel

The HCA Apex Council issued a showcause notice to Mohammad Azharuddin on June 17, 2021. The notice stated that he is a mentor of a Dubai-based cricket club, Northern Warriors, which the BCCI doesn't recognize.

"Therefore, you being a mentor of an unrecognized Cricket Tournament comes under the ambit of conflict of interest as envisaged under Rule 38(1)(iii) of the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations-2018 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association," read a statement from the showcause notice.

The HCA showcause notice also alleged that Mohammad Azharuddin had changed the password of the HCA email to prevent other office bearers from receiving emails from the BCCI.

OLD GOLD AGAIN!!! Here's one of the VERY BEST innings I have ever seen, the highest class of strokeplay, and its that man again Mohammad Azharuddin, caressing his way to 182 vs England in 1993, absolutely magnificent batting. pic.twitter.com/W5gu9JyFWq — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 19, 2020

The five members Mohammad Azharuddin named are yet to respond to his statements.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra