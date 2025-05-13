"I did not expect these two to retire back-to-back" - Former teammate reacts to Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Test retirement post BGT 2024-25

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he was surprised by the fact that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in the space of a week. The legendary pair announced their decision to part ways from the format through a post on social media ahead of the England tour.

All three of R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli played their last match during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The veteran off-spinner announced his retirement after the washed-out drawn encounter at The Gabba in Brisbane, while Rohit Sharma's last Test appearance came just one match later in Melbourne. The then-skipper chose to drop himself from the playing XI for the series finale in Sydney, which was Kohli's final appearance.

Ashwin admitted that Rohit could have made 100 Test appearances for India had he not been injured ahead of his intended debut in 2008 against South Africa.

"I retired in Australia, and I did not expect these two to retire back-to-back. Did Rohit have the pedigree to play 100 Tests? He must have. I believe that the time he missed, those 4-5 years before his debut due to that injury, he was unable to play those extra 30-40 Test matches," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma rolled his ankle during the warm-up of the Test in Nagpur, paving the way for Wriddhiman Saha to feature. The Hitman had to wait five years for another opportunity in the format. He ended his career with 67 Test matches, scoring 4301 runs at an average of 40.58.

"Is his energy levels a reason for that?" - R Ashwin questions Virat Kohli's Test retirement

R Ashwin felt that Virat Kohli could have featured at the highest level for a couple of more years, but opined that he must have considered retirement after feeling completely drained out.

"A small question arises in my mind regarding Kohli's decision. Maybe he had one or two more years left in him? Is his energy levels a reason for that? Maybe he must be thinking that he does not have the mental capacity anymore. Even when not playing personally his energy at mid-wicket or short cover is there in the team," Ashwin said.

Kohli will still continue to feature in the ODI format, with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. The right-handed batter is also expected to continue to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

