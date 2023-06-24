"I was not expecting this" - Navdeep Saini on his recall to the Indian Test side for the West Indies tour

30-year-old pacer Navdeep Saini has expressed surprise at his selection to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, starting with a two-Test series on July 12. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 16-member squad for the Test series on Friday, June 23.

The fast bowler received the news at the exact time of his signing with Worcestershire for four games in the 2023 County Championship Division Two.

Speaking to the Indian Express as soon as he landed in London for his county stint, Saini said:

"Honestly, I was not expecting this call. Yes, during the IPL, I was training with the Dukes ball because I thought I might get picked as a net bowler or would be among the standbys for the World Test Championship final. I came here to play county (cricket), landing today itself, and the moment I got out from the airport, I received the news that I have been selected for the West Indies tour."

Considering the call-up, Saini will have his county stint court short, but the pacer expressed his desire to hopefully play at least one match in England before the West Indies tour to be well prepared.

"Hopefully, I will get to play one match before going to the West Indies," he said. "It will be good preparation for me to get some overs under my belt. This will be my second tour to the West Indies. Last time I didn’t get a chance to play, but hopefully, this time I will. I know the conditions. The pitches are low and slow and similar to those back home."

The 30-year-old represented Kent in 2022 and picked up seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul, on debut against Warwickshire.

Despite being part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise, Saini has played just two matches in each of the last two seasons of the IPL.

Saini last played for India in their famous Brisbane win in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2020/21.

"It was a bit annoying because I was picking different injuries" - Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has had to deal with various injuries since picking up a groin injury during the Gabba Test in 2021. He was forced to miss the entire Ranji season due to an abdominal strain and has been an unfortunate mainstay at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

"A fast bowler is prone to injuries," he said. "The good thing for me was that there were no recurring injuries, which can really be frustrating. But at the same time, it was a bit annoying because I was picking different injuries. It is not in our hands. I accepted it and my only focus was on rehabilitation making a comeback."

However, the Haryana-born speedster remains grateful to the team management for allowing him to travel with the Test team even during his recovery from injury.

"Luckily, I have always travelled with the team, be it as a squad player or net bowler. The team management has trust in my capabilities. I was always in the mix. I was always close. I knew I would get my chance, I just had to follow my process," added Saini.

Overall, Navdeep Saini has played two Tests for India — the third and fourth Test of the Australian tour in 2020/21 — picking up four wickets at an average of 43.

The pacer has also played eight ODIs and 11 T20Is for India, totaling 19 scalps combined.

